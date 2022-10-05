National Karate Championships from October 14

KARACHI: Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF), in collaboration with DHA Lahore, is organising DHA 29th National Men's Karate Championship 2022 and 15th National Women's Karate Championship 2022 from October 14 to 16 at DHA Lahore.
Teams from all the affiliated units of the PKF are participating in the event: WAPDA, Army, Railways, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, HEC and Islamabad.
PKF said on Tuesday that male fighters will contest in individual kumite, -50kg, -55kg, -60kg, -67kg, -75kg, -84 kg, +84kg, team kumite, individual kata and team kata.
Women fighters will showcase their skills in team kata, individual kumite, -45kg, -50kg, -55kg, -61kg, -68kg and +68kg.
