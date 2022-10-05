Multi-purpose sports gymnasium planned at SSUET

KARACHI: CEO Aimal Builders Afzal Hameed has said that a multi-purpose sports gymnasium will be constructed in Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) as soon as possible in which facilities of around 20 sports disciplines will be available.

He said this during his visit to the SSUET the other day.

As per details the map designing of the gymnasium has been started and its foundation stone would be laid in a couple of months.

Afzal said that after the construction of the gymnasium, it would be possible for Sir Syed University to hold international competitions at the campus.

The gymnasium will have facilities for gymnastics, table tennis, badminton, volleyball, basketball, boxing, weightlifting, bodybuilding, snooker, and chess.

Chancellor SSUET Jawaid Anwar thanked Afzal, saying the gymnasium at the campus was the need of the hour. It will help students to prepare themselves for the world-level, international competitions, he said.

Also present on the occasion were Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Director Sports Mubasher Mukhtar, and Sports Convener Qazi Nasr Abbas.