PTI files reference against Gilani for violating Toshakhana rules

ISLAMABAD: In a tit-for-tat response, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a reference at the Senate against Yousuf Raza Gilani, seeking his disqualification for allegedly violating the Toshakhana rules while holding the office of prime minister.

Accompanied by other PTI Senators, Senator Azam Khan Swati submitted the reference at the Senate Secretariat. According to the reference, Gilani, as the former prime minister, had relaxed the rules allowing former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to take home luxury vehicles against payment of negligible amount.

Talking to journalists, Swati said that a big reference was filed against Gilani for violating Toshakhana Rules 11, as he had facilitated Zardari and Nawaz to get ownership of three and one luxury vehicles respectively.

He hoped the Senate Chairman would soon send the reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan. Swati claimed Asif Ali Zardari paid only 15 percent against the three gifted vehicles, including two BMW cars and one Toyota Lexus car. These vehicles were among the fleet of the six bulletproof vehicles under his use. He added that a Mercedes car was gifted to Sharif by the Saudi government in 1997 when he was the prime minister. Gilani facilitated Sharif for owning the car only against Rs600,000. “We will prove that Gilani misused his powers during the office of prime minister. Therefore, he can no longer continue as a member of the Senate,” said Swati.