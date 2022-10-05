Condition of ailing Zardari is stable: PPP leader

KARACHI: Former president and PPP’s Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is admitted at a private hospital for ‘lung infection’ treatment, but his condition is stable and out of danger, doctors said on Tuesday.

“Former president Asif Zardari is under treatment for lung infection but his condition is stable as a team of senior pulmonologists and other physicians is attending him,” a senior physician at Ziauddin Hospital Karachi told The News. The health official, who requested anonymity, also denied the reports that former president is being taken abroad for the treatment, claiming that he is being provided best treatment.

PPP’s leader Senator Farhatullah Babar told ‘The News’ that Zardari is ‘ok,’ while reports that he is being taken abroad for treatment are not true. Reports said a team of health experts from Dubai reached to examine PPP’s leader but any detail regarding his condition was not shared with the media.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also rushed to the hospital today for the second time since his father was admitted. His friends were also present at the hospital. A few days back, Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari had issued an update regarding her father’s health, saying that former president had post Covid complications.

In a tweet, she said her father’s health prevented him to help flood victims, saying that her father was facing Covid-related complications and an abnormal buildup of fluid in his lungs. “Water is found in his lungs again,” she said. She thanked for the prayers and messages for the health of her father. This is the second time this year that Zardari has been admitted to a hospital. In February 2022, he was admitted at a hospital in Lahore after health issues.