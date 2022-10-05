 
Wednesday October 05, 2022
Lahore

Man held for torturing woman, child

By Our Correspondent
October 05, 2022

A nomadic woman and her child were badly tortured by a rich man in the limits of Garden Town police Tuesday. The accused identified as Tauseef, a resident of 33 Faiz Road, Old Muslim Town, tortured a nomadic woman for picking up broken bricks and tore her clothes. The incident had gone viral on social media. Police registered a case against the accused Tauseef and arrested him.

