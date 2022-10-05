Usama Ghumman gets IA Rehman grant

LAHORE:The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has announced that Usama Khawar Ghumman has been awarded the IA Rehman Research Grant for 2022. Ghumman—a lawyer by profession, will study the occupational health and safety of labourers in stone-crushing factories in Punjab, particularly their vulnerability to silicosis (a long-term lung disease). His findings will be published and disseminated by HRCP.