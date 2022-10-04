Three killed in S Waziristan feud

WANA: Three persons, including a cop, were killed and five others sustained serious injuries when two rival groups traded fire in the Karikot area in Wana in the South Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

District Police Officer Atiqullah Wazir said that three persons, including a cop, were killed and five others sustained critical injuries in a clash between the two rival groups.

He said that a heavy contingent of police had been sent to the area to put a halt to the firing between the infighting parties and investigate the incident.

Earlier, the son of Bilal Wazir Mastikhel was shot dead in the Wana Bazaar.Soon after the incident, Bilal Wazir along with his other family members started firing on the houses of their rivals in the Karikot area.

Both the rival parties took positions and started indiscriminate firing on each other which continued for quite some time.As a result, police constable Maroof Khan was killed on the spot while Umar, Nafaid, Yaseen and Hafiz sustained critical injuries.

Madakaif from the rival group died of bullet wounds along with another person whose identity could not be established.The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana and a hospital in Sholam.

Two of the injured were stated to be in precarious condition. The two families had developed differences during local government elections, which led to the killing of three persons and injuries to five others.Meanwhile, police and elders of the area reached the spot and effected temporary ceasefire between the two groups.