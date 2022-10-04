PFA imposes hefty fines on eateries

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) during an inspection drive has imposed emergency prohibition orders (EPOs) on two food points until the rectification and imposed hefty fines on three eateries over violations at Sukheki Service Area and Sial Mor Motorway on Monday.

PFA DG Mudassar Riaz Malik also visited different food points to check the food quality and the performance of field teams. The purpose of these inspections was to ensure the availability of healthy and safe food for the commuters. The authority has examined the kitchens, production areas and other parts of the food outlets.

PFA DG said the food authority took action against both units due to using polluted water, poor storage system and worst condition of hygiene. Apart from that, the team witnessed an abundance of insects, rodents and cockroaches in the kitchen area.

Further, food safety teams punished three food points with hefty fines over non-compliance with the authority instructions. He said that continuous checking schedule of food points on motorway service areas has been given to the teams to bring improvement in the quality of food for customers.

PFA DG said that indiscriminate operation would continue against substandard food points and the mafia involved in food adulteration would face stern action. ACE offices hold open courts: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab will hold open courts across Punjab on Tuesday (today).

ACE DG Nadeem Sarwar along with Adviser to CM on Anti -Corruption Brig (R) Musadaq Abbasi will hold open court at DG Anti -Corruption office Faridkot House. Instructions have also been issued to all the regional directors to hold open courts (Khuli kachari) in their offices and listen to public. The DG invited the common people to visit to these open courts and submit their complaints against corruption and corrupt elements. He said that the purpose of these open courts is to strengthen the process of self-accountability within the department. He said on the first Tuesday of every month, these open courts will be held in all ACE offices across Punjab and orders will be issued on the spot after hearing people.

Police praised for peaceful T20 series: Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar has congratulated the supervisory officers of Lahore police and all the personnel performing field duty for ensuring the foolproof security arrangements of Pakistan-England T20 series in Lahore.

The IG praised Special Branch, CTD, Safe City, Traffic Police, Dolphin Force for making ensuring best arrangements with mutual coordination of other departments concerned. He commended Lahore police for the best security and traffic arrangements during the three matches.