Sharjeel orders timely completion of Red Line project

Sindh Transport and Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday chaired a meeting regarding the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project at his office.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Senior Urban Development Specialist Lloyd Wright, representatives of the Agence Francaise De Development (AFD) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and Trans Karachi chief executive officer attended the meeting along with Sindh Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Sindh Mass-Transit Authority (SMTA) Managing Director Capt (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario and others.

The meeting reviewed the pace of progress on two sections of the project and discussed how obstacles could be removed particularly those related to the utility lines. The transport minister said it was the topmost priority of the Sindh government to ensure completion of the project on time in order to provide best and modern public transport facilities to the citizens of Karachi.

He said the Red Line project was Pakistan's first biogas project that had been conceived with the cooperation of the ADB, AFD and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank at a cost of $505 million. He added that after the launch of the Peoples Bus Service and Orange Line BRT in Karachi, efforts were being made to complete the Red Line project within the stipulated period.