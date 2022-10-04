PAMA names chairman for 2022-23

KARACHI: General body of the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has elected Saquib H. Shirazi, president and CEO Atlas Honda, as new chairman of PAMA for the year 2022-23, a statement said on Monday.
Sohail Bashir Rana, executive director at Millat Tractors and Masafumi Harano, managing director at Pak Suzuki Motors have been elected as senior vice Chairman and vice chairman, respectively, along with other members of the executive committee. It’s for third time that Saquib H. Shirazi has been elected PAMA chairman. He is part of the Atlas Group, a leading player in the automotive sector with a presence in both original equipment manufacturer and also in the auto part making.
KARACHI: Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan has elected Chela Ram Kewlani as chairman and Haseeb Ali Khan as...
KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has won the Management Association of Pakistan’s corporate excellence award in...
KARACHI: Meezan Bank has received ‘Best Company in Financial Category’ award at the 37th Corporate Excellence...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs200 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh...
London: Major oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to make this week their biggest output...
London: The pound jumped one percent against the dollar on Monday after the British government dropped a controversial...
Comments