PAMA names chairman for 2022-23

KARACHI: General body of the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has elected Saquib H. Shirazi, president and CEO Atlas Honda, as new chairman of PAMA for the year 2022-23, a statement said on Monday.

Sohail Bashir Rana, executive director at Millat Tractors and Masafumi Harano, managing director at Pak Suzuki Motors have been elected as senior vice Chairman and vice chairman, respectively, along with other members of the executive committee. It’s for third time that Saquib H. Shirazi has been elected PAMA chairman. He is part of the Atlas Group, a leading player in the automotive sector with a presence in both original equipment manufacturer and also in the auto part making.