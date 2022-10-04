Islamabad Bar denies it slammed Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) on Monday denied that it slammed PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his attitude towards Judicial Magistrate Zeba Chaudhry, saying that a “fabricated” notice was attributed to it by social media, some TV channels and newspapers.

A statement issued by IBA General Secretary Bilal Mughal condemning the falsely-attributed statement, saying “irrelevant people used its (IBA) name and issued a fabricated notice as a resolution”.

The IBA said it believes in the rule of law, constitutional supremacy, independent judiciary and democracy, and will continue to make efforts for the sustenance of political parties and the existence of the political process. The IBA condemns the statement falsely attributed to the association, and reserves the right to initiate legal action in this regard, the statement concluded.

The News adds: The news report, citing IBA terming Imran Khan’s apology in the contempt of court case a drama, published by The News is inaccurate. The newspaper regrets its publication, and is carrying Islamabad Bar Association’s statement prominently.