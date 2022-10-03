Religious scholar shot dead in Sialkot

SIALKOT: A religious scholar was shot dead during a Majlis on Sunday. According to police, Navid Aashiq BA was speaking at a Majlis at Kothay Pathanan village, in the limits of the Sadder police station, when an unidentified bearded man rose up from the gathering and fired at him. As a result, Navid received fatal wounds.
However, people caught the accused, beat and locked him up in a room. Police high-ups rushed to the spot and started negotiations with leaders of the community to get his custody. Police also beefed up vigilance to ensure law and order in the area.
