Khursheed Shah heckled by flood victims

SUKKUR: The PPP leadership keeps experiencing serious retort from the flood victims over their show to help as the latest victim is Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah, while visiting Pano Aqil city.

The Geo News reported that when PPP’s leader Syed Khursheed Shah reached his constituency to distribute relief packages, but the residents, who were also the flood victims, stopped his vehicle and staretd protest against the lack of facilities.

They complained that the floodwater was not drained and their houses were inundated even after the monsoon had passed a month ago. They told the PPP’s leader Syed Khursheed Shah that the people have been suffering from various waterborne diseases but no medical facilities were being provided to them by the authorities. Later, Syed Khursheed Shah returned while mitigating the flood victims.