‘Educated kids of backward areas change their generations prospects’

KARACHI: Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani inaugurated the non-profit Green Crescent Trust’s (GCT) 160th charitable school in the province for educating children of underprivileged areas. The GCT’s new school is situated in Wadoodia Muhallah of Ittehad Town in Baldia Town.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Ghani held out the assurance to the audience that the provincial government would fully support in whatever way it could the non-profits striving hard to educate children in remote and underprivileged areas that lack basic facilities.

He said the provincial government had the complete realisation that alone it could not achieve the cause of educating each and every child of far-flung and lesser developed areas, as it required active support of the non-governmental organisations for the purpose.

“The government and the state are under an obligation as per their moral principles and constitution to educate every child but the ground realities show that we alone can’t carry out this task.”

The minister said the Sindh government would support the NGOs and charities that wanted to adopt public schools or establish educational institutions on their own for the provision of quality education to children of low-income families.He said he had adopted the policy of facilitating to the maximum possible extent the NGOs and non-profits that managed schools during his tenure as education minister.