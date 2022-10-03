Alleged killer of girl arrested in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The police claimed to have arrested an accused involved in the killing of an 8-year old girl in Khwar Koroona in Tagi tehsil in the district on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tangi, Taj Mohammad Khan and Station House Officer Muzaffar Khan said that one Farooq Shah, a resident of Mufti Nagar area of Khwar Koroona, had lodged a report with the police after his 8-year old daughter Hina went missing.

They said that later her body was recovered from a garbage site near her residence.

The body was then shifted to the Tangi hospital for post-mortem.

The body’s recovery had sent a wave of shock and anger among the residents of the locality.

The officials said that after thorough investigation, the police arrested an accused identified as Hijrat Khan, 22, who was stated to be an Afghan national.

They said that the accused had first kidnapped the girl and later strangulated her.

The DSP said that the accused was dumb and deaf and the girl had made mockery of him for being unable to speak and listen.

He said that it infuriated the accused, who took the extreme step by ending her life.

The official said the accused had confessed in the presence of his father Sada Gul to have committed the crime. The accused family has been living in a rented house in the neighbourhood of victim family from the last three months.