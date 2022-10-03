Five POs held

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) during crackdown involved in various cases here on Sunday, the police spokesman said.

Pirwadhai Police arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in attempt to murder cases. Tariq Khan was wanted in an attack on dengue team whereas Afaq in the case of trying to rape his step daughter.

Similarly, Westridge Police arrested Shafiq in the cheque dishonour case while Civil Lines Police arrested Niamatullah in the fake recruitment case. Airport Police have arrested Amjad Pervez in fraud case.