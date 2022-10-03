 
Monday October 03, 2022
Iran seeks release of $7bn frozen funds after releasing Americans

By AFP
October 03, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran is awaiting the release of about $7 billion in funds frozen abroad, state media said on Sunday, after it allowed an Iranian-American to leave the country and released his son from detention. Baquer Namazi, 85, was permitted to leave Iran for medical treatment abroad, and his son Siamak, 50, was released from detention in Tehran, the UN said on Saturday.

