Creative products of young artists displayed

LAHORE : The Little Art and The Tinkers arranged an enlightening event entitled “Makers’ Mela” at Aangun - Centre for Learning and Culture in here on Saturday.

The Makers’ Mela was all about promoting entrepreneurship among the youth while hosting creative startups to showcase their products. The event is presenting creative art and craft, home décor, stationery, fashion, food and more. The event also engaged children through exciting games, competitions and all-day entertainment- storytelling, dance, music, raffle draws, discounts and cool prizes. At Aangun The Little Art offers unique activities in film, theatre, photography, science, arts and crafts, and yoga by skilled artists. “Aangun is new project that The Little Art has started, and we are aiming to contribute to Lahore cultural and social life, especially for children and young people through arts and creative opportunities. Makers Mela is one initiative which launches as a regular feature of the centre. It was first Makers Mela which proved a roaring success as people from all walks of life attended it,” said Shoaib Iqbal, Director, The Little Art. The Little Art is a non-profit organisation that is also actively inviting other creative projects, youth organisations and collectives to collaborate to host various similar events in future.