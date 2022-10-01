Leaks aim to divert public attention from Maryam’s acquittal: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the new audio leak involving former PM Imran Khan, Shah Mehmmod Qureshi, Asad Umar and former principal secy Azam Khan, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Friday did not deny the contents of the audio but insisted that the purpose of such leaks was to divert attention from the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield case. He also claimed the PTI government took precautions of not to naming the country initially but it became inevitable after cabinet allowed the cable to be declassified

On his twitter, Fawad said they took precautions of not naming the country mentioned in the diplomatic cable initially but it became inevitable after the cabinet allowed to declassify it. He wrote on his Twitter : “We took whatever caution was possible in diplomatic matters.

The name of the country [US] was not revealed until the cabinet declassified the cipher. The name, however, had to come to light when the cipher had been declassified.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president said that the acquittal of Maryam Safdar and her spouse in the Avenfield case raised serious questions about the justice system of the country and in order to divert people’s attention from it, they have leaked another audio of PTI chairman.

He told a news conference that it seemed impossible to punish the big corrupt mafia in Pakistan. “In 2016, a German newspaper published the Panama Papers, in which the names of corrupt people of the world were mentioned, wherein the name of the Sharif family was also written in golden words,” he added.

The Sharif family, he noted, was declared guilty by the Supreme Court as a result of a JIT inquiry, as it had written in its verdict that Maryam Nawaz was the original beneficiary of the London properties and that she lied before the apex court but even then Maryam and Safdar were given a clean chit on Thursday. He said that the case was merely the tip of the iceberg, as none had any idea about the actual assets of the Sharif and Zardari families abroad while the nation just knew what was released in the Panama Papers. He alleged that they had bought flats outside Pakistan through public money for which they established fake offshore companies. Fawad said the PTI had moved the Supreme Court against amendments to NAB laws, adding that the acquittal of Maryam and her spouse Safdar in the Avenfield put a question mark on the justice system.

He noted the first reference on the corruption of the Sharif family had been filed in 2000 during the Pervez Musharraf era. However , before the reference reached the court, Saad Hariri facilitated a deal between martial law government and the Sharifs.