Saturday October 01, 2022
Pakistan fail in Croatia

By Our Correspondent
October 01, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooting team could not qualify for the medal match at ISSF World Championship in Osijek, Crotia on Friday.

Pakistan’s team comprising Farrukh Nadeem, Zafar-ul-Haq, and Fakhar-ul-Islam Qureshi scored 202 points (68, 70, 64) in the qualification round to take 23rd position.

