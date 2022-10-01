Pakistan fail in Croatia

TEL AVIV: Novak Djokovic, playing a singles tournament for the first time since winning Wimbledon in July, reached the...
SYDNEY: Breanna Stewart drilled 17 points as clinical reigning champions the United States crushed Canada 83-43 in...
LAHORE: Kinnaird College for Women Lahore will organise the women’s badminton talent-hunt league in Punjab Region...
ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan A pacer Shahzad Azam Rana who was just one month shy of 37 died of cardiac arrest at his...
SINGAPORE: Lewis Hamilton went quickest Friday in first practice for the Singapore Grand Prix, edging out Max...
LAHORE: The inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League begins in less than a week at Gaddafi Stadium,...
