Women Basketball from Oct 3

ISLAMABAD: National Women's Basketball Championship will get underway on October 3 at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari will inaugurate the event.

Top eight teams from around the country will be seen in action in the five-day championship hosted by the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) under the umbrella of the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).

“All arrangements have been completed for the championship. Teams have been divided into two pools,” said organising secretary and Federal Basketball Association General Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor.

The semi-final round of the championship will be played on October 6. The final will be played on October 7.

Schedule:

October 3 (Day-1): Lahore vs Islamabad; Karachi vs Rawalpindi; Wapda vs Quetta; Army vs Peshawar.

October 4 (Day-2): Wapda vs Rawalpindi; Army vs Islamabad; Karachi vs Quetta; Lahore vs Peshawar.