NAB amendments: SC to take up Imran’s plea on Oct 4

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the NAB amendments has been fixed for hearing in the Supreme Court on Oct 4.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial will hear Imran Khan’s application on October 4, with Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah being part of the bench.

The court issued notices to the parties including the Attorney General for Pakistan and NAB Additional Prosecutor General. It is to be noted that Imran Khan pleaded the apex court for declaring the NAB amendments as null and void.