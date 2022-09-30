NAB amendments: SC to take up Imran’s plea on Oct 4

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the NAB amendments has been fixed for hearing in the Supreme Court on Oct 4.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial will hear Imran Khan’s application on October 4, with Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah being part of the bench.
The court issued notices to the parties including the Attorney General for Pakistan and NAB Additional Prosecutor General. It is to be noted that Imran Khan pleaded the apex court for declaring the NAB amendments as null and void.
KARACHI: The Asian Development Bank has planned to lend an additional $500 million to $700 million in loans to...
MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party’s senior leader Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani has hinted at possibility of more audio...
LAHORE: FIA Composite Circle, Mardan launched a crackdown on hawala/hundi operators and illegal money changers in...
ISLAMABAD: Farmers staging protest under the umbrella of the Kissan Ittehad on Thursday warned of jamming the whole...
KARACHI: A case of attacking Chinese-Pakistani dual nationals in Saddar area of Karachi was registered at the...
ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on States and Frontier Regions showed its concerns over...
Comments