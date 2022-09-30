Those conspired to change PTI govt exposed: Cheema

LAHORE:Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said during the last four months, the facilitators of regime change operation against PTI have been exposing one by one.

First, these thieves ended their cases of Rs1,100 billion by amending the NAB rules, then a fugitive was brought back to the country in the royal protocol and seated on the chair of the finance minister. The manner in which cases are being waived with the help of weak prosecution is a question mark on the justice system, Cheema maintained. He was speaking at a press conference along with Special Assistant to CM for Anti-Corruption Brig (retd) M Musadiq Abbasi at DGPR office here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Brig (retd) Musadiq Abbasi said that Anti-Corruption Punjab has issued a notice to Rana Sanaullah for taking two plots as bribe in a housing scheme at Rawalpindi. He said that in the Panama case, Nawaz Sharif admitted that Avenfield apartments and properties belonged to him. It was proved in the JIT that Maryam Nawaz was a trustee beneficiary in the case of Avenfield Apartments purchased in 1992-93.

According to British laws, 30pc tax has to be paid on the sale or transfer of property from one person to another, to avoid which, two companies named Nelson and Nescol were formed from which Maryam Nawaz bought these flats. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said and added the media cell of PML-N is famous for spreading false propaganda.