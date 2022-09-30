 
close
Friday September 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Iran arrests reporter who covered Amini funeral

By AFP
September 30, 2022

PARIS: Iran on Thursday arrested a reporter who covered the funeral of Mahsa Amini, her lawyer said, the latest of a growing number of journalists to be detained since protests erupted over the young woman’s death.

Elahe Mohammadi was summoned by the judicial authorities but was then arrested by security forces while she was on her way to questioning, her lawyer Mohammad Ali Kamfirouzi wrote on Twitter.

Comments