IPC, POA agree to make joint efforts

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Ehzanur Rehman Mazari offered all-out support to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in making the country one of the powerhouses of sports in South Asia, during his first-ever meeting with Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan on Thursday evening.

The POA delegation, which included Secretary Khalid Mehmood and karate federation head Mohammad Jahangir, briefed the Minister and secretary IPC Ahmad Hanif Orakzai on the progress made to finalise the 14th South Asian Games dates.

The Ministry and POA officials agreed to make joint efforts to uplift sports standards and to coordinate in the most effective way to organise the 14th edition of the South Asian Games in a befitting manner.

“Our prime objective should be to develop sports by joining hands and to make the best use of given opportunities to hold the 14th South Asian Games in a successful manner. As a Minister, I am not concerned as to who is holding the office for how many years as long as he follows the constitution under which the body is working. All the sports stakeholders in the country should work in close coordination as our main goal is to uplift the sports structure and plight of athletes to a level where they can earn laurels for the country,” IPC Minister said.

Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (rtd) Asif Zaman, who attended the meeting, told 'The News' that the meeting was a big breakthrough in improving the relations between POA and the government.

“Both POA and the government have agreed to make joint efforts to uplift sports in the country,” he said.

The Minister told the POA delegation that the Ministry would feel no hesitation in accepting Olympic Committee's suggestions if these are for the uplift of games in the country and would expect POA to do the same.

Earlier, POA Secretary briefed the Minister on the mandate and contribution of the POA for sports promotion in the country. “In around 45 minutes, I briefed the Minister on POA’s formation, electoral college and working coordination with the stakeholders and its obligation. I am really thankful to the Minister for listening patiently and showing his full support for the promotion of sports in the country,” the POA secretary told 'The News'.