SHC dismisses Haleem Adil’s plea for details of cases pending against him

The Sindh High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh seeking details of pending cases against him and his family members.

The PTI leader submitted in the petition that the provincial government was bent upon putting him behind bars on the pretext of false cases lodged by the Anti-Corruption Establishment. He said the ACE had been implicating him in cases one after one on directives of ruling political party and also expressed apprehension about his life. He requested the court to order the provision of details of cases pending against him and his family members and to restrain the police from harassing him and his family.

A division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, observed that the petitioner’s counsel had not been able to satisfy the court that this petition was maintainable in the constitutional jurisdiction of the court. It observed that the petitioner had an alternative remedy available to him under the law and dismissed the petition as not maintainable.