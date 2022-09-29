My character in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ different: Hamza

KARACHI: Hamza Ali Abbasi, the main character of the film The Legend of Maula Jatt, has said his character in the movie is very different from his personality.
However, a good actor can perform well in all roles given to him, said Abbasi, adding that the film will feature a fight between good and evil. “I am not a politician nor do I intend to enter the political arena, but I should support a good cause,” he said. The movie - The Legend of Maula Jatt- is being released in the country and abroad on October 13.
