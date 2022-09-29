PM, COAS greet Saudi crown prince on becoming PM

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday felicitated Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz on his appointment as the prime minister.



In a tweet, the prime minister expressed wishes for the further development of the Kingdom under the leadership of Mohammad bin Salman as the prime minister. The prime minister also extended felicitations to Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz for his appointment as the defence minister of the Kingdom. He wished the new defence minister every success in ensuring peace and prosperity in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday congratulated Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on being appointed as Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said that the COAS also extended his felicitations to Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for being appointed as Defence Minister of KSA.