Siraj calls for inquiry into audio leaks

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq has called for judicial inquiry into audio leaks which have created confusion in the country.

The leaks, he said, in a statement from Mansoorah on Wednesday had proved that the politics of main players was based on conspiracy theories, having nothing to do with facts. Islamabad, he said, became a laughing stock in all over the word due to incidents happening in high security zones.

He said the people under corruption charges and facing other inquiries should not hold public office until getting clearance from the charges. He said those who looted the country, involved in tax evasion and stashed money in shell companies and foreign bank accounts had long been holding the affairs of Pakistan. It was only happing in Pakistan, he regretted, saying the powerful escaped accountability and neck on the poor caught even on minor mistakes.

Holding the PDM and the PTI responsible for economic destruction, he said both sides involved in blame game and befooling the public. Three ruling parties exposed on every time they came to power, he said.

He said the national institutions weakened due to bad governance, shaking the public faith on democracy and democratic institutions. He said the judiciary also failed to fulfill its duties efficiently and even judges made frequent admissions to the fact. Recently, he said, when a judge of the apex court asked the fellow judges during a conference that if they were satisfied on the judicial system no one raised hand in yes.

He said the assets of the ruling elite were multiplying while a common man was fighting for his survival. He said the rulers were as much engaged in their fight for self-interests that they even ignored 35 million flood-hit people. He said the JI was struggling for the right of the masses and it believed the rule of law could only pave the way for development.

Audio leak exposes Imran’s narrative: PMLN: PMLN leader Azma Bukhari has said Imran Khan's narrative of American conspiracy has exposed with the recent audio leak.

In a press conference held on Wednesday at the party’s Model Town office, she said Pakistan's politics has become a roller coaster and the PTI leadership is making a hue and cry over audio leaks.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the audio leaks as it was a matter of national security. She said Maryam Nawaz was riding on the nerves of Imran Khan and the PTI leaders have forgot that their audios had also come.

Azma Bukhari said Imran Khan’s claim for American interference in regime change has also exposed in the audio leak in which he and his principal secretary Azam khan were talking. She said in the audio Imran Khan himself said that the issue should be blown up without saying the name of USA.

She said that in the same audio Azam Khan said to Imran Khan that he will make minutes of his own choice. The American letter was there, but he, in a low voice, said that the letter was made here.

She said high courts and National Security Committee had already rejected Imran’s American conspiracy allegation. Azma Bukhari added that where did the American conspiracy go now? She claimed that part two of the audio will also come soon.

Aleema Baji's corruption was visible, she said, adding ‘Pinky Peerni’ wanted to take over 400-kanal by becoming a trustee but no one noticed her corruption, Azma Bukhari said. Imran Khan was a habitual thief and liar and fraud and innocent Pakistanis have fallen in his trap, she alleged.