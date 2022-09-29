Urdu translation of book on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)

LAHORE:One of the world renowned books on Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) in Arabic language, “Mulham ul Alam” has been translated into Urdu and published by global publishers of Islamic books, Dar-ul-Salaam International, with the title of “Uswat ul Alam”.

Printed from Dubai on very beautiful and fine paper containing 52 chapters, Uswat ul Alam is rated as a beautiful, unique and scholarly addition to the biographies of the Prophet (PBUH). Authored by noted scholar, orator, poet and debater Dr Aai’z ul Qarni, who is from the tribe of a noted Sahabi, Hazrat Awais Qarni (RA), Uswat ul Alam is deemed a book that changes lives, softens hearts, dedicates the mind and soul to the love of the Prophet (PBUH). It is a unique effort on the subject of the Prophet's biography, which is written in a creative, research, scholarly and literary style and a product of nearly fifty years’ experience of the world renowned author.

The style of narration is so mesmerising and charming that a reader is enthralled. In this biography, 31 reasons for the Prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) have been argued under the chapter titled "Muhammad (PBUH), Prophet of the Universe".

Dar us Salaam’s MD, Dr Abdul Malik Mujahid, says that publishing this unique biography is an honour for him. The English translation of the book has been published under the title of “An Inspiration to The World”.