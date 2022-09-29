SHC moved against supply of contaminated water

A petition has been filed with the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking a direction to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to make arrangements for the removal of a defective sewerage line, due to which sewage had been mixing up in a water supply line in Shah Faisal Town’s Green Town area.

The petitioner, Liaquat Ali Sahi, had submitted in the plea that the water and sewerage system of Green Town, Shah Faisal Town’s union council 12, had been badly damaged, due to which water contaminated with sewage was being supplied to houses.

He submitted that the KWSB had issued a tender for installation of separate lines and some repair work had started, but since 2019 neither had the water and sewerage lines repair work been completed nor had street patch works been achieved by the relevant authorities.

He submitted that huge amount of funds were released for the development work of water and sewerage lines for the union council 12 but the same was misappropriated by officials with collusion with contractors who despite payment did not complete the required work.

The high court was requested to issue directions to the KWSB and others to make arrangements for removal of the defective sewerage line, put fresh water and sewerage lines and ensure water supply to the people of the area without any delay. The petitioner also requested the SHC to issue a direction to the authorities concerned for holding an inquiry with regard to misappropriation of funds in the development work.