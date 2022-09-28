Polio workers’ house attacked in Jamrud

JAMRUD: The house of two polio workers, who were said to be brothers, was attacked with explosives in the Shakas area here on Tuesday.
Unidentified miscreants had placed the explosives close to the main gate of the house, where Union Council Delivery and Operation Officer Shaukat Khan and his brother Mukhtiar Khan lived. Both worked for the polio eradication programme in Jamrud. It was learnt that the main gate of the house was damaged when the explosion took place. However, no loss of life was reported.
