Knight accuses India of lying over run-out

LONDON: England women’s captain Heather Knight has accused India of “lying” about giving tailender Charlie Dean warnings before her controversial “Mankad” run-out in the third one-day international between the sides.

The home side were chasing victory at Lord’s on Saturday when India bowler Deepti Sharma dismissed Dean, who was well out of her ground.

Running out a non-striker backing up is allowed under cricket’s rules but has long been regarded as unsporting by many within the game.

The rare mode of dismissal is named after Indian all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Australian batter Bill Brown in 1948.

India sealed a 16-run win over England, completing a 3-0 series whitewash but tensions are still simmering, with different accounts from each side.