Apocalyptic floods

Pakistan is experiencing its worst humanitarian crisis caused by heavy rains and devastating floods. Part of the destruction caused by the floods is due to mismanagement by our governments. It is true that the intensity and severity of the rains was unprecedented, but the federal and provincial governments should not be absolved of their wrongdoings. Also, the government-backed rehabilitation process is quite slow. Pakistan has already received a good amount of funds.
Many villages in Sindh are still under neck-deep water. Displaced people are hopelessly waiting for government aid. It is time all stakeholders worked hard to mitigate the suffering of the flood-affected population.
Komal Samo
Karachi
