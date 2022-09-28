Concern over campaign against GCU VC

LAHORE:Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab chapter has condemned what it termed blatant and threatening statements from political entities against GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi.

In a statement, the FAPUASA Punjab said that if the VC had done something undesirable, the officials concerned should adopt an adequate procedure to address the issue and added it was not fair to threaten an academician for serious consequences on social media.

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Association (ASA) of GCU also showed serious concern over the malicious political campaign against Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi by some higher government officials.

In a joint statement released by the representatives of the GCU faculty said, freedom of expression was always highly valued in educational institutions like GC University, Lahore. This historical institute has always welcomed people from all schools of thought to broaden the views of its students. Monday’s event at GCU was organised under the direction of the Punjab government and HED.