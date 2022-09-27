Dar to become Leader of House in Senate today

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar of the PMLN will become Leader of the House in Senate today (Tuesday) besides Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Affairs.

He will take oath of the membership afternoon in the day and immediate upon taking oath he will assume leadership of the House by occupying the chair specified for the House leader. The prime minister is constitutionally leader of the House in both the houses of Parliament and he has duly designated Senator Dar to become leader of the House as the members of the ruling alliance have accepted the proposal mooted by incumbent leader of House Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar who is also federal minister for Law and Justice.

Senator Azam Tarrar will continue as Group Parliamentary Leader of the PMLN in Senate. Highly placed Parliamentary Sources told The News here Monday that Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar will also take the oath as member of federal cabinet within 24 hours of his assuming the Senate membership. He has been designated by the PMLN Quaid, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as Minister of Finance and Revenue Affairs, federal minister vice Dr. Miftah Ismail, who had resigned a day earlier.

The notification pertaining to the acceptance of his resignation would be issued today (Tuesday), the sources said. Senator Ishaq Dar had earlier served as Leader of Opposition in Senate way back in 2012. He was Leader of Opposition from March 2012 to June 2013.

In the meanwhile PTI-led opposition has planned to create commotion on the arrival and assuming the membership by Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar. They will act upon the advice of “Banigala” in this regard. They have indicated in House business advisory committee meeting before the commencement of the current session on Monday that they have no objection about taking oath of any member of the House but Senator Dar abstained from the House for five years and for the reason he has lost the right to become member of it. At the same time, they assured that they wouldn’t create rumpus in the House on the occasion.

The committee comprises of leaders of the Parliamentary groups of the House and it was chaired by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani who will also administer the oath of membership to Senator Ishaq Dar.

The Aiwan-e-Sadr has also been informed about the oath taking of the senator and President Arif Alvi has reportedly consented to administer the oath. A brief ceremony will be held in the Aiwan-e-Sadr for the purpose. The final schedule of the oath taking will be announced today, the sources added.