Six people killed in Philippine typhoon

SAN ILDEFONSO, Philippines: The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year left at least six people dead, authorities said on Monday, after heavy rain and fierce winds battered the country’s most populous island.
Typhoon Noru toppled trees, knocked out power and flooded low-lying communities as it swept across Luzon on Sunday and Monday. There have so far been no reports of widespread severe damage to buildings from the storm, which hit the country as a super typhoon.
Five people suffered minor injuries and several others are missing, disaster officials said. "I think that we may have gotten lucky at least this time, a little bit," President Ferdinand Marcos Jr told a briefing with disaster agencies.
Five rescuers were killed after they were sent to help flooded residents in San Miguel municipality in Bulacan province, near the capital Manila. Lieutenant-Colonel Romualdo Andres, chief of police in San Miguel, said the rescuers were wading through floodwaters when a wall collapsed, sending them into the fast current.
