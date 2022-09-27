Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Qaradawi dies

DOHA: Yusuf al-Qaradawi, a prominent Sunni scholar and spiritual leader of Egypt’s outlawed Muslim Brotherhood movement, has died aged 96, his Twitter account announced on Monday.

Qaradawi was imprisoned several times in his home country of Egypt over his links to the Brotherhood. . "Imam Yusuf al-Qaradawi has died after dedicating his life to making Islam known and defending his community," said the tweet on his official account. It did not provide details on the cause of his death.