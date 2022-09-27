Course for LWMC workers

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on the instructions of LWMC CEO Rafia Haider has held a training course for capacity-building of its employees.

LWMC on Monday conducted a management training course for 80 zonal officers through the Urban Unit in a four-week long programme. The modules offered were Technical Aspects of Solid Waste Management, Administrative & Human Resource Management, and Behavioral Change & Communication. A team of senior members of the Urban Unit held these sessions while giving lectures, arranging interactive presentations, quiz, field exercises and open forum discussions.

Asif Iqbal and Anum Shahid from SWM sector, Saeed Riaz from Operations & Monitoring, Memoona Arslan Bhatti and Madiha Arslan from Communication carried out these extensive training sessions while focusing on their respective sectors. “This module enumerates the ways for capacity-building, gives a plan for capacity-building in SWM at both the local and the national level and includes more value addition by sharing the use of IEC for SWM.

We hope to have more joint efforts in future where we can take benefit out of the Urban Unit’s expertise and unique skill sets of its senior team,” Rafia Haider said after the training was concluded. “Understanding the need for human resource development to achieve better results in SWM is the call of the day. Our training focused on building sound institution and good governance for attaining improved SWM,” Omar Masud, CEO Urban Unit, said at the closing session of the training. A ceremony for the successful trainees took place where the trainees recorded their feedback.