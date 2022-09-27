CM okays liver surgery inclusion in health cards

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved the inclusion of complicated liver surgery in the health card programme and approved increasing the funds for this programme. Similarly, complicated heart surgery of children would also be included in the health card programme, he added.

The chief minister said that surgery of the liver, kidney and pancreas would be facilitated through Bahria international hospitals while the inclusion of complicated liver surgery would further facilitate the needy patients. Bahria International Hospital Vice-President Dr Shazia Malik called on the chief minister and assured him of their cooperation in this regard. The operation and post-operative-care facilities would be provided on health card in Bahria international hospitals. Dr Faisal Hanif of Bahria international hospitals, Gen (r) Iftikhar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, Secretary Specialised Healthcare Imran Sikandar Baloch and others were also present.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister has expressed deep grief over the Pakistan Army helicopter crash in Balochistan and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He paid tributes to Pilot Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, Pilot Major Khurram Shahzad, Naik Jalil, Subedar Abdul Wahid, and Sepoys Shoaib and Muhammad Imran.

They have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, he said and added that the nation is proud of the dutifulness of the martyrs. The martyrs are the nation’s heroes and their

sacrifice will never be forgotten, he concluded.