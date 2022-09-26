Dar can’t come to Pakistan: Elahi

LALAMUSA: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday said that former finance minister and PMLN leader Ishaq Dar cannot come to Pakistan and added that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah would be indicted in the Model Town case.

He further said the interior minister was scared of the conviction over the Model Town incident, adding that he would be punished for the massacre.

The Punjab CM said that he was saddened to hear the alleged leaked audio of PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz and regretted the words she used about him. He said he already knew about the nature of Sharif family. “Now the public also came to know about it.”He further said the PMN vice president has revealed the nature of her family by speaking against him, adding that this was the thinking of the Sharif family. “That is why, I and Moonis supported Imran Khan,” he added.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons at the Zahoor Elahi Palace in Gujrat on the occasion of the 41st death anniversary of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi. He said Gujrat has been made a division and now it will become the centre of the province, adding that a university will be established between Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat. He said Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi earned a name all over the country with his hard work, adding, “We could not forget Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi in the period of 41 years.”