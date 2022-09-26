Early polls to be announced in couple of days: Pervez Khattak

JEHANGIRA/NOWSHERA: Former Defence minister and PTI leader Pervez Khattak said Sunday that he is involved in all the matters related to his party and assured workers and supporters that news related to early elections will be revealed in two to three days. Khattak, while speaking during a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Jehangira town, warned that he will demonstrate how to overthrow the throne once he reaches Islamabad.

“No one in the world is ready to trust the coalition government and they will be taught a lesson on how to be removed from power”, he said. “These people will not be able to leave Islamabad as the decision (about their future) will be made on the ground. They will either have to resign and dissolve the assemblies or come face to face with us”, he added.

He said the government days were numbered and soon the people would get rid of the corrupt rulers. Pervez Khattak asked the government to install a caretaker set up and announce general elections in the country. He claimed that former premier Imran Khan was a popular and an honest leader and people always reposed trust in him.

He said that the imported government was limited to Islamabad as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had governments in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.