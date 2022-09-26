21 applicants get jobs on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan, 21 applicants from different districts have been provided with regular jobs in government departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Employment) Rules, 1974.

It has been learnt that Shan Haq of Lahore, Muhammad Talha Sadiq of Sahiwal, Muhammad Saad Usman of Gujranwala, Haris Waseem Khan and Ahmad Bilal Khan of Mianwali have been recruited as junior clerks in the education department in grade-11 after the involvement of the ombudsman office.

Similarly, Abdul Aleem of Nankana Sahib and Faryal Hanif of Jhang have been appointed in the livestock department. Muhammad Ali Raza of Multan secured a regular job in Punjab Workers Welfare Board while Abdul Rehman of Faisalabad has been hired by the metropolitan corporation.

Meanwhile, the irrigation department has given employment to Uzma Zia of Lahore while Naeem Insaf Khan of Bhakkar has been posted in the higher education department. The applicants namely Saleh Muhammad of Mianwali and Abdul Aziz of Dera Ghazi Khan have been recruited as a watchman and naib qasid in the education department and Sajjad Hussain of Bhakkar has been posted as a cattle attendant in the livestock department.

Alongside this, the irrigation department has appointed Zainur Rehman of Gujranwala as a helper and Rizwan Ahmad of Mianwali as a signaller. Moreover, one Shahzad Ali of Sheikhupura is recruited as a baildaar in the irrigation department; Shahzad Qaiser of Sahiwal a tube well operator in grade three, and Muhammad Irfan Ashraf of Faisalabad and Shahzad Abbas of Chiniot have been given jobs of naib qasid in the education department and the municipal committee, respectively.

The executive engineer highway division Mianwali recruited plaintiff Muhammad Waseem Shahzad as Darogha in grade two after the departmental appeal to the governor Punjab against the order of the office of the ombudsman was dismissed.