Climate change affects developing countries: Safma

LAHORE:South Asia Free Asia Free Media Association (Safma) had its first interaction among Safma chapters in a video link conference.

Speakers from Afghanistan, Sumandar and Karim, from Sri Lanka Lakshmanan and Toha, Prateek from Nepal, Imtiaz Alam, Jabbar and Amir from Pakistan participated in the discussion while Bulbul from Bangladesh and Kumar Ketkar tried to access the conference.

The participants’ common points of agreement were that climate changes driven and produced by the industrialisation in the south region are adversely affecting the developing countries of the South and South Asia in particular.

The catastrophic rains and floods have severely affected Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan followed by heat waves and forest fires. As glaciers melt, Nepal, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are going to be devastated. The air pollution, floods, droughts, deforestation, desertification, rising level of seas and temperatures, higher population growth and excessive use of fossilised fuels and chemicals are going to make quality of life worse.