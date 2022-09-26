Protect our women

A few months ago, Pakistan ranked the lowest in the gender equality index. Women in Pakistan have to face grave challenges like harassment, catcalling and stalking whenever they step out of their houses. Many women are harassed in the streets. University-going women are also not safe from such men who make it difficult for them to walk on the streets.
The government is yet to take any action against such incidents. Street harassment should be considered a criminal offense, and actions must be taken to curb it.
Hafiza Shabina Khan
Karachi
