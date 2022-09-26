Two suspects shot dead as robberies continue unabated in city

Two suspected robbers were gunned down in the Surjani Town and Memon Goth areas on Sunday. Moreover, a Jamaat-e-Islami worker was shot dead on Sharea Faisal in the early hours of the day.

According to details, two armed men entered the office of the Gulshan-e-Noor Society in Surjani Town with the intention of committing a robbery. They opened fire on the security guard and wounded him.

The robbers were attempting to escape when the security guard opened fire on them, injuring one of them as his accomplice managed to flee. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the injured security guard and robber to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The guard was identified as 32-year-old Kamran, son of Shahid Hussain. Police said the injured robber succumbed to his injuries during treatment. He was identified as Aslam, son of Abdullah.

Police said the deceased and his accomplices were involved in more than 100 cases of robberies and street crimes in Surjani Town. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

Separately, a man was shot dead when he and his accomplice were trying to break into a house with the intention of committing a robbery in Sammu Goth, which falls in the jurisdiction of the Memon Goth police station. Police said the accomplice of the deceased managed to escape. Following the incident, police and rescue workers reached the scene and took the dead suspect to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where he was identified as 34-year-old Naseer.

Police said the deceased and his accomplice were trying to enter the house of a man named Fazal when the occupant foiled the attempt by shooting at the robbers. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

JI man killed

A young man, who was a worker of JI, was gunned down on Sharea Faisal hours before he was scheduled to leave for performing Umrah. Police are investigating the case to ascertain whether he was killed during a mugging bid or due to a personal enmity.

The incident occurred near Awami Markaz in the early hours of the day. Following the incident, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the casualty to the JPMC. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Affan.

Police said Affan was shot once in the head and he had died on the spot. Police recovered an empty shell of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene and sent it to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching.

The JI worker’s friend Danish was also present with the victim when the incident took place. However, the friend remained unhurt in the attack. In his initial statement to the police, he said they were standing near Awami Markaz when two men dressed in shirt and trousers arrived on a motorbike, adding that one of them was helmeted but the man who shot Affan did not wear a helmet.

The deceased was a resident of Falcon Society in the Baloch Colony area. He had got married only two months ago. He used to supply plastic to make a living. According to SHO Qurban Ali, the incident might have occurred due to a personal enmity because the culprits did not shoot the victim’s friend who remained unhurt in the incident, and they did not rob them, but police are investigating the case from different angles.

Affan’s funeral was held near his home, following which he was buried in a graveyard in Baldia Town. The SHO said police are looking for CCTV cameras footage, as well as getting the sketches of the suspects made with the help of the witness.

‘A jungle’

The JI strongly condemned the murder of the son of the party’s former UC Nazim and secretary for district leaders, Waleed Ahmed, terming it an incident of mugging. A large number of JI leaders and workers attended his funeral. JI Karachi Secretary Zafar Khan demanded an immediate arrest of the culprits behind the incident.

“Karachi has turned into a jungle where criminals are killing people openly. With the passage of every day, incidents of street crime are rising and taking innocent lives.”