CDA to control population of stray dogs

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken up the task of population control of stray dogs in Islamabad in the wake of increasing incidents of dog biting particularly in rural areas.

The CDA Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younas on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Stray Dogs Population Control Centre’ located on Park Road in the Tarlai area of Islamabad. The event was largely attended by representatives of civil society, NGOs, and officials of CDA. Speaking on the occasion, the CDA Chairman said that Islamabad is the first metropolitan in the country where such a centre for stray dogs has been established.

He said that dog centre would have the capacity to accommodate 500 stray dogs where they would have facilities of play area, rest, surgical unit, vaccination centre and laboratory. He pointed out that developed countries along with protecting human rights also take care of the rights of animals. The CDA Chairman said it was due to cooperation between the authority and civil society that the dog centre has been established in a such short period. He also advised officials concerned that the dog centre should be a role model for the rest of the country. He also asked deputed dog-catchers that they should not target pet animals while catching stray dogs on receiving complaints from residents of particular areas.