 
close
Sunday September 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Hazardous highways

September 25, 2022

Along with the increase in the population of Karachi, the traffic is also increasing. The ever-growing traffic is creating an excess of air pollution, leading to a rise in breathing difficulties, asthma and lung disease among the people of the city.

The cacophony of the traffic at nearly all hours is a constant source of noise pollution, damaging ears and minds. Traffic can no longer be seen as a mere nuisance that leads to uncomfortable delays, it is a genuine and growing threat to the health and safety of the people of our city.

Zainab Shariq

Karachi

Comments