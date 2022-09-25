Hazardous highways

Along with the increase in the population of Karachi, the traffic is also increasing. The ever-growing traffic is creating an excess of air pollution, leading to a rise in breathing difficulties, asthma and lung disease among the people of the city.
The cacophony of the traffic at nearly all hours is a constant source of noise pollution, damaging ears and minds. Traffic can no longer be seen as a mere nuisance that leads to uncomfortable delays, it is a genuine and growing threat to the health and safety of the people of our city.
Zainab Shariq
Karachi
