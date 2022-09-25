Man detained for stalking Turkish vlogger released after apologising for his behaviour

A Karachi man was briefly detained on Saturday for harassing a Turkish vlogger last week. Police said that during his interrogation, he realised his offence and apologised for his behaviour, saying that he felt shame for his wrongful act.

The suspect was taken into custody under Section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code and Section 509 of the Pakistan Penal Code. “He has now been released after he realised his offence and apologised,” Preedy SHO Sajjad Khan confirmed while talking to The News.

Earlier, a video was circulating on social media showing a man who was following a foreigner at the Empress Market while she was recording a vlog on Karachi’s historic market.

In last week’s video, vlogger Seda Nur talked about the incident, saying that a man wearing a blue shirt was stalking her and constantly walking behind her. She said the man also touched her when he found a chance.

In the video she posted on YouTube, she said: “So, as you can see this weird man in blue who started following me, and every time I was stopping, he was passing me and waiting on a spot for me

to pass him again so he can follow me again.”

Police swung into action after the video went viral on social media and took the suspect into custody from Khudadad Colony. SHO Khan said Sub-Inspector Mehmood was tasked with tracing and arresting the suspect.

He said SI Mehmood found the area in the video to be near the Hong Kong Shopping Mall on Daud Pota Road, adding that shopkeepers in the area confirmed a female vlogger of foreign origin had been there and they also identified her stalker as Shoaib Shakeel.