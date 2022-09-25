Dengue death toll rises to 33 as two more die

The dengue virus has claimed two more lives in the city as the spike in cases showed no significant decline amid claims of the municipal bodies they had covered 60 to 70 per cent of the metropolis in the ongoing fumigation drive.

A daily update data released by the Sindh health department said that two more dengue patients had died, taking the death toll from the virus to 33. It said that both deceased persons were males and residents of the Central district.

The health department said 257 more people had tested positive for the dengue fever in Karachi, while a total of 335 people tested positive for the mosquito-borne disease in the province in the last 24 hours.

The Korangi district emerged with the highest number of patients in a single day where 126 people tested positive for the dengue, followed by the East district where 55 were found suffering from the virus.